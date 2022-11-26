Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech’s win over UT Southern

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 6:22 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night.

Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

Kavion Hancock led the way for the Firehawks with 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

