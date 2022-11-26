Willis scores 17 in Louisiana Tech’s win over UT Southern

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night. Willis also…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Keaston Willis’ 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night.

Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.

Kavion Hancock led the way for the Firehawks with 11 points.

