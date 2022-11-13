Willis leads Louisiana Tech against No. 25 Texas Tech after 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech plays the No. 25 Texas Tech Red Raiders after Keaston Willis scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 78-61 victory against the Mississippi College Choctaws.

Texas Tech went 18-0 at home a season ago while going 27-10 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 72.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 60.6 last season.

Louisiana Tech finished 12-6 in C-USA play and 8-5 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs shot 45.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.