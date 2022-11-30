Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Home » College Basketball » Williams scores 17 as…

Williams scores 17 as Northern Illinois wins 90-70

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 11:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Keshawn Williams had 17 points in Northern Illinois’ 90-70 victory over Eastern Illinois on Wednesday night.

Williams had five rebounds for the Huskies (3-5). David Coit scored 16 points and added five rebounds and five assists. Zarigue Nutter recorded 16 points and shot 4 of 5 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line.

The Panthers (1-7) were led by Caleb Donaldson, who recorded 15 points and six assists. Eastern Illinois also got nine points from Dan Luers. In addition, Kyle Thomas had eight points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up