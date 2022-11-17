RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage | Strikes on Ukraine spotlight energy woes | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Williams scores 12 as Charlotte knocks off Boise State 54-42

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 11:17 PM

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Brice Williams helped lead Charlotte over Boise State on Thursday night with 12 points off of the bench in a 54-42 victory.

Williams also added five rebounds for the 49ers (3-0). Aly Khalifa scored 10 points while going 4 of 7 from the field, and added five rebounds and five assists. Montre’ Gipson finished 4 of 8 from the field to finish with eight points, while adding six rebounds and three steals.

Tyson Degenhart led the way for the Broncos (1-2) with 14 points. Boise State also got nine points and 10 rebounds from Marcus Shaver Jr.. In addition, Chibuzo Agbo had six points and six rebounds.

Charlotte led Boise State 28-11 at the half, with Lu’Cye Patterson (six points) their high scorer before the break. Charlotte was outscored by Boise State in the second half by five points, with Williams scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

