Williams leads Texas A&M-CC against CSU Bakersfield after 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (2-1) vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders (3-1)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners after Ross Williams scored 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 97-75 win against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Texas A&M-CC went 23-12 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Islanders averaged 76.6 points per game last season, 34.4 in the paint, 18.8 off of turnovers and 13.9 on fast breaks.

CSU Bakersfield went 9-19 overall with a 2-11 record on the road last season. The Roadrunners shot 42.3% from the field and 28.8% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

