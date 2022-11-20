HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Williams leads Louisiana Tech against UL Monroe after 26-point showing

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

UL Monroe Warhawks (2-2) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-2)

Ruston, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech hosts the UL Monroe Warhawks after Cobe Williams scored 26 points in Louisiana Tech’s 94-88 loss to the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns.

Louisiana Tech went 13-3 at home last season while going 24-10 overall. The Bulldogs averaged 6.2 steals, 2.0 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

UL Monroe went 5-13 in Sun Belt action and 5-10 on the road a season ago. The Warhawks averaged 72.5 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 33.8% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

