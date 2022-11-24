Williams and Louisiana Tech host Samford

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (6-0) Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the…

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (3-2) at Samford Bulldogs (6-0)

Birmingham, Alabama; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits the Samford Bulldogs after Terran Williams scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 80-75 victory against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Samford Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Samford is 6-0 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are 1-2 on the road. Louisiana Tech is seventh in C-USA with 13.6 assists per game led by Jordan Crawford averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jermaine Marshall is shooting 54.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Samford Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers for Samford.

Cobe Williams is shooting 58.1% and averaging 18.5 points for the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.4 points for Louisiana Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.