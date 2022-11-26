Holidays: Send in photos, videos of decorations | Photos from Christmas tree ceremony | Watch the National Christmas tree lighting | Tysons host 'Winter Boroland' | Where to see holiday lights
Williams’ 14 lead Charlotte past Presbyterian 69-42

The Associated Press

November 26, 2022, 5:57 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brice Williams scored 14 points as Charlotte beat Presbyterian 69-42 on Saturday.

Williams was 5 of 9 shooting and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the 49ers (5-2). Aly Khalifa added 13 points while shooting 5 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc, and he also had 11 rebounds. Igor Milicic Jr. was 5 of 9 shooting (3 for 6 from distance) to finish with 13 points.

The Blue Hose (1-6) were led in scoring by Marquis Barnett, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds. Presbyterian also got 10 points from Houston Jones. The Blue Hose prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

