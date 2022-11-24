Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
William & Mary visits Pittsburgh for non-conference matchup

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

William & Mary Tribe (3-3) at Pittsburgh Panthers (3-3)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gabe Dorsey and the William & Mary Tribe visit Blake Hinson and the Pittsburgh Panthers in non-conference play.

The Panthers are 3-1 in home games. Pittsburgh ranks third in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by John Hugley averaging 2.7.

The Tribe are 0-2 on the road. William & Mary scores 75.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hinson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Jamarius Burton is shooting 54.9% and averaging 14.4 points for Pittsburgh.

Dorsey is averaging 11.3 points for the Tribe. Ben Wight is averaging 10.7 points and 5.3 rebounds for William & Mary.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

