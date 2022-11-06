William & Mary hosts Navy to open season

Navy Midshipmen at William & Mary Tribe Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -4;…

Navy Midshipmen at William & Mary Tribe

Williamsburg, Virginia; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: William & Mary -4; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The William & Mary Tribe open the season at home against the Navy Midshipmen.

William & Mary went 4-10 at home last season while going 5-27 overall. The Tribe shot 40.2% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Navy finished 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 on the road. The Midshipmen averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 12.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.