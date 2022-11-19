HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Home » College Basketball » William & Mary earns…

William & Mary earns 76-67 win against Army

The Associated Press

November 19, 2022, 6:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Ben Wight had 21 points in William & Mary’s 76-67 victory against Army on Saturday night.

Wight also contributed nine rebounds for the Tribe (2-3). Anders Nelson scored 14 points to go with six assists and three steals. Chris Mullins had 11 points.

Chris Mann led the way for the Black Knights (2-2) with 17 points and two blocks. Army also got 16 points and four assists from Coleton Benson. Jalen Rucker finished with 12 points and three steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up