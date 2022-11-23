William & Mary earns 62-51 win against Radford

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary’s 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday. Mullins…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary’s 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday.

Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

The Highlanders (3-3) were led by Justin Archer, who posted nine points and six rebounds. Bryan Antoine added eight points for Radford.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

