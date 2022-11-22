Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Wichita State squares off against San Francisco in Kansas City, Missouri

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

San Francisco Dons (5-0) vs. Wichita State Shockers (3-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers square off against the San Francisco Dons in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Shockers averaged 68.5 points per game while shooting 40.3% from the field and 31.2% from deep last season.

San Francisco finished 24-10 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Dons averaged 7.6 steals, 4.6 blocks and 12.0 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

