Wichita State Shockers and the Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in Kansas City, Missouri

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1) Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-1) vs. Wichita State Shockers (2-1)

Kansas City, Missouri; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wichita State -1.5; over/under is 125.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Wichita State Shockers square off against the Grand Canyon Antelopes in Kansas City, Missouri.

Wichita State went 15-13 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Shockers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 13.9 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Grand Canyon finished 23-8 overall with an 11-3 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Antelopes averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 61.2 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.