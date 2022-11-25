Holidays: Inflation 'definitely a guest' at holiday celebrations this year | Small businesses, and shoppers, return to holiday markets | Is Black Friday shopping a thing of the past?
Home » College Basketball » Wichita State hosts Tarleton…

Wichita State hosts Tarleton State after Hicks’ 30-point performance

The Associated Press

November 25, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Tarleton State Texans (3-2) at Wichita State Shockers (3-2)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Wichita State Shockers after Freddy Hicks scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 71-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Shockers have gone 1-1 at home. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans are 0-1 on the road. Tarleton State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.

Hicks is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for Tarleton State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up