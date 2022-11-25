Wichita State hosts Tarleton State after Hicks’ 30-point performance

Tarleton State Texans (3-2) at Wichita State Shockers (3-2)
Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State visits the Wichita State Shockers after Freddy Hicks scored 30 points in Tarleton State’s 71-64 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.
The Shockers have gone 1-1 at home. Wichita State is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Texans are 0-1 on the road. Tarleton State is 1-2 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Craig Porter Jr. is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Shockers. Jaykwon Walton is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Wichita State.
Hicks is averaging 25.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Texans. Jakorie Smith is averaging 10.2 points and 1.8 steals for Tarleton State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.