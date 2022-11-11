ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Home » College Basketball » White, Kelly, lead UNC…

White, Kelly, lead UNC Wilmington past DII Allen

The Associated Press

November 11, 2022, 8:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Trazarien White scored 17 points and Amari Kelly 14 on 7-for-7 shooting and UNC Wilmington beat Division II-member Allen 104-55 on Friday night in their home opener.

The Seahawks (1-1) had 14 players score and finished the night shooting 43 for 72 (59.7%). UNC Wilmington built a 22-4 lead six minutes in and never trailed.

Darius Williams scored 19 points and Peyton Weathersby 13 for Allen. Allen is playing in its first full season at the Division II level.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up