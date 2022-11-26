Western Michigan hosts Cleveland State after Norman’s 23-point game

Cleveland State Vikings (3-3) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4) Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan…

Cleveland State Vikings (3-3) at Western Michigan Broncos (2-4)

Kalamazoo, Michigan; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Michigan -2.5; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan hosts the Cleveland State Vikings after Lamar Norman Jr. scored 23 points in Western Michigan’s 63-57 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Broncos have gone 1-0 in home games. Western Michigan is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Vikings have gone 1-2 away from home. Cleveland State is 1-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Norman averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 23.2 points while shooting 43.9% from beyond the arc. Titus Wright is shooting 60.5% and averaging 10.2 points for Western Michigan.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.