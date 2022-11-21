Western Kentucky takes on Akron, looks for 4th straight win

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky…

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -4.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Akron.

Western Kentucky went 19-13 overall last season while going 13-4 at home. The Hilltoppers shot 46.7% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Akron went 8-4 on the road and 24-10 overall last season. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 23.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

