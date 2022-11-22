Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Home » College Basketball » Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take…

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers take on the Illinois State Redbirds

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Illinois State Redbirds (2-3) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-1)

George Town, Cayman Islands; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Illinois State Redbirds in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Western Kentucky finished 19-13 overall with an 8-6 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Hilltoppers averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 12.2 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

Illinois State went 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Redbirds averaged 74.1 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 13.5 off of turnovers and 9.8 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up