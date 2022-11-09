ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Md. candidates make final pitches | Raising DC's minimum wage for tipped workers
Western Kentucky faces Eastern Kentucky for non-conference showdown

The Associated Press

November 9, 2022, 2:22 AM

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Richmond, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Kentucky takes on Western Kentucky in non-conference play.

Eastern Kentucky went 13-18 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Colonels averaged 15.6 assists per game on 28.6 made field goals last season.

Western Kentucky finished 11-7 in C-USA play and 5-6 on the road a season ago. The Hilltoppers averaged 75.4 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

