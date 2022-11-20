HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Western Kentucky faces Akron, aims for 4th straight win

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Akron.

Western Kentucky went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Hilltoppers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 11.3 fouls last season.

Akron went 24-10 overall last season while going 8-4 on the road. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

