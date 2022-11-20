Western Kentucky faces Akron, aims for 4th straight win

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky seeks…

Akron Zips (2-1) vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (3-0)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Akron.

Western Kentucky went 13-4 at home a season ago while going 19-13 overall. The Hilltoppers gave up 69.2 points per game while committing 11.3 fouls last season.

Akron went 24-10 overall last season while going 8-4 on the road. The Zips averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.6 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.