Western Illinois Leathernecks to visit UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros Monday

Western Illinois Leathernecks (2-2) at UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2)
Edinburg, Texas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros square off against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.
UT Rio Grande Valley went 8-23 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Vaqueros shot 44.1% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.
Western Illinois went 7-9 on the road and 16-16 overall last season. The Leathernecks averaged 6.2 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.1 turnovers per game last season.
