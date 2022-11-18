RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Where’s Putin? | 3 convicted in 2014 Malaysian jet downing | Fears in Poland after missile strike | 'Barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe | Russia's new barrage
Western Carolina secures 88-69 victory against McNeese

The Associated Press

November 18, 2022, 8:12 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Tre Jackson’s 21 points helped Western Carolina defeat McNeese 88-69 on Friday night.

Jackson shot 7 for 10, including 7 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Catamounts (2-2). Tyzhaun Claude scored 19 points while shooting 7 of 10 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line, and added 11 rebounds. Russell Jones recorded 17 points and shot 5 for 6 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Christian Shumate led the way for the Cowboys (1-2) with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Johnathan Massie added 10 points for McNeese. In addition, Trae English finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

