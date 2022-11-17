RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live Updates | Russian missile hits Ukraine’s Odesa region | Who's responsible for missile strike in Poland? | G-20 leaders condemns Russia | Bush calls Zelenskyy ‘tough dude’
Western Carolina Catamounts set to play the McNeese Cowboys Friday

The Associated Press

November 17, 2022, 2:22 AM

Western Carolina Catamounts (1-2) at McNeese Cowboys (1-1)

Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese Cowboys host the Western Carolina Catamounts.

McNeese went 11-22 overall with a 6-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cowboys averaged 12.7 assists per game on 28.3 made field goals last season.

Western Carolina went 5-13 in SoCon action and 2-14 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts allowed opponents to score 77.3 points per game and shoot 44.4% from the field last season.

