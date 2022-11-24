West Virginia plays No. 24 Purdue in Portland, Oregon

Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0) Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1;…

Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (4-0)

Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers will take on the No. 24 Purdue Boilermakers at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon.

West Virginia finished 16-17 overall with a 12-3 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Mountaineers averaged 68.5 points per game last season, 24.4 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 8.8 on fast breaks.

Purdue finished 29-8 overall with a 15-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2021-22 season. The Boilermakers averaged 4.6 steals, 3.5 blocks and 11.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

