West Virginia Mountaineers begin season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -17;…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -17; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers start the season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

West Virginia finished 16-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The West Virginia Mountaineers averaged 68.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 14-16 overall with a 6-11 record on the road last season. The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.