West Virginia Mountaineers and the Florida Gators square off in Portland, Oregon

Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1) Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5;…

Florida Gators (4-2) vs. West Virginia Mountaineers (5-1)

Portland, Oregon; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -1.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers play the Florida Gators in Portland, Oregon.

The Mountaineers are 5-1 in non-conference play. West Virginia averages 80.2 points and has outscored opponents by 16.9 points per game.

The Gators are 4-2 in non-conference play. Florida ranks eighth in the SEC with 13.7 assists per game led by Kyle Lofton averaging 3.8.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Stevenson is shooting 52.5% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mountaineers. Seth Wilson is averaging 5.0 points for West Virginia.

Colin Castleton is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Gators. Will Richard is averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds for Florida.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.