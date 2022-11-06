West Virginia hosts Mount St. Mary’s for season opener

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at West Virginia Mountaineers Morgantown, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -16;…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers at West Virginia Mountaineers

Morgantown, Indiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: West Virginia -16; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: The West Virginia Mountaineers open the season at home against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

West Virginia went 16-17 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The West Virginia Mountaineers averaged 15.6 points off of turnovers, 9.6 second chance points and 22.2 bench points last season.

Mount St. Mary’s went 14-18 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers averaged 12.4 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

