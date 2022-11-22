Weber State Wildcats and the Abilene Christian Wildcats square off

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (1-3) Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -6.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats will square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Weber State finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Weber State Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Abilene Christian finished 25-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Abilene Christian Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

