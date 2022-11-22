Thanksgiving: Best and worst times to hit the roads | Biden pardons turkeys | Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking
Weber State Wildcats and the Abilene Christian Wildcats square off

The Associated Press

November 22, 2022, 2:42 AM

Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-2) vs. Weber State Wildcats (1-3)

Henderson, Nevada; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Weber State -6.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Weber State Wildcats will square off against the Abilene Christian Wildcats at Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Weber State finished 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record in non-conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Weber State Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.3 last season.

Abilene Christian finished 25-11 overall with a 14-4 record in non-conference play during the 2021-22 season. The Abilene Christian Wildcats averaged 76.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

