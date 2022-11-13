Weber State plays Colorado State after Jones’ 21-point game

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0) Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber State…

Weber State Wildcats (1-1) at Colorado State Rams (2-0)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State takes on the Colorado State Rams after Dillon Jones scored 21 points in Weber State’s 83-67 victory over the Western Colorado Mountaineers.

Colorado State went 25-6 overall last season while going 14-1 at home. The Rams gave up 66.0 points per game while committing 15.4 fouls last season.

Weber State went 21-12 overall with an 8-5 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 76.2 points per game while shooting 47.5% from the field and 33.9% from behind the arc last season.

