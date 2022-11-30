Holidays: ‘Holiday Cheer’ concert in Arlington | Best holiday plants | DIY holiday villages | Healthy meals you can make in minutes | Send in photos of decorations
Washington’s 18 lead Drexel over Lafayette 64-56

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:37 PM

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Coletrane Washington scored 18 points in Drexel’s 64-56 win against Lafayette on Wednesday night.

Washington was 7 of 13 shooting for the Dragons (4-4). Lamar Oden Jr. scored 17 points while going 5 of 8 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line, and added three steals. Amari Williams finished 8 of 15 from the floor to finish with 16 points.

The Leopards (1-7) were led by CJ Fulton, who recorded 12 points, four assists and three steals. Lafayette also got 12 points from Kyle Jenkins and Ryan Zambie had 10 points and five assists.

