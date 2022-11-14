Washington State visits Prairie View A&M following Augustin’s 23-point game

Washington State Cougars (1-1) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0) Prairie View, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie…

Washington State Cougars (1-1) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (2-0)

Prairie View, Texas; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Washington State Cougars after Hegel Augustin scored 23 points in Prairie View A&M’s 95-68 victory against the North American Stallions.

Prairie View A&M went 8-19 overall with a 5-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Panthers gave up 76.3 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.

Washington State went 22-15 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Cougars averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 13.4 on free throws and 26.7 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

