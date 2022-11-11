Washington State visits Boise State after Rice’s 21-point outing

Washington State Cougars (1-0) vs. Boise State Broncos (0-1) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts…

Washington State Cougars (1-0) vs. Boise State Broncos (0-1)

Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts the Washington State Cougars after Max Rice scored 21 points in Boise State’s 68-66 loss to the South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Boise State went 27-8 overall a season ago while going 13-3 at home. The Broncos shot 44.5% from the field and 34.6% from 3-point range last season.

Washington State finished 8-5 on the road and 22-15 overall last season. The Cougars gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

