Washington State opens season at home against Texas State

Texas State Bobcats at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -13.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars host the Texas State Bobcats in the season opener.

Washington State finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Cougars gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Texas State finished 7-6 on the road and 21-8 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

