Washington State opens season at home against Texas State

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Texas State Bobcats at Washington State Cougars

Pullman, Washington; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington State -13.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington State Cougars host the Texas State Bobcats in the season opener.

Washington State finished 13-6 at home a season ago while going 22-15 overall. The Cougars gave up 64.9 points per game while committing 17.6 fouls last season.

Texas State finished 7-6 on the road and 21-8 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 17.1 points off of turnovers, 11.1 second chance points and 3.4 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

