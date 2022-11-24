Thanksgiving: What's open and closed on Thanksgiving | Weather on Thanksgiving Day | Safely tossing grease from feast | Best times to hit the roads | Grocery store hours
Washington State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 24, 2022, 2:42 AM

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Washington State Cougars after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Washington State finished 22-15 overall a season ago while going 13-6 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 10-7 in Horizon action and 5-15 on the road last season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

