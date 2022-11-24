Washington State hosts Detroit Mercy after Davis’ 26-point game

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits…

Detroit Mercy Titans (3-3) at Washington State Cougars (2-2)

Pullman, Washington; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit Mercy visits the Washington State Cougars after Antoine Davis scored 26 points in Detroit Mercy’s 70-49 victory against the Charlotte 49ers.

Washington State finished 22-15 overall a season ago while going 13-6 at home. The Cougars averaged 11.2 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

Detroit Mercy finished 10-7 in Horizon action and 5-15 on the road last season. The Titans allowed opponents to score 70.5 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

