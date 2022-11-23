Washington plays Fresno State in Anaheim, California

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-3) vs. Washington Huskies (3-1) Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -3; over/under…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-3) vs. Washington Huskies (3-1)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -3; over/under is 127.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies will face the Fresno State Bulldogs at Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 6-6 record in non-conference play in the 2021-22 season. The Huskies gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

Fresno State finished 23-13 overall with a 15-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Bulldogs averaged 66.2 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.7% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.