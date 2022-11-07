Washington Huskies start season at home against the Weber State Wildcats

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -13.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -13.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies host the Weber State Wildcats in the season opener.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Weber State went 13-7 in Big Sky action and 8-5 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 16.9 points off of turnovers, 7.4 second chance points and 2.5 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.