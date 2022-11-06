Washington hosts Weber State to begin season

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -11; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM…

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies start the season at home against the Weber State Wildcats.

Washington went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Huskies shot 41.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Weber State finished 8-5 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 10.6 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.