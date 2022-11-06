ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Washington hosts Weber State to begin season

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Weber State Wildcats at Washington Huskies

Seattle; Monday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -11; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Huskies start the season at home against the Weber State Wildcats.

Washington went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 17-16 overall. The Huskies shot 41.3% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Weber State finished 8-5 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Wildcats averaged 10.6 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

