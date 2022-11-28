Holidays: 20 years of 'Elf' | Santa visits frosty Alaska Inupiaq village | 15 ice skating rinks in DC area | Walmart donation from Chesapeake store to help others | Send in photos of decorations
Washington hosts Seattle U after overtime win against Saint Mary’s (CA)

The Associated Press

November 28, 2022, 2:42 AM

Seattle U Redhawks (5-0) at Washington Huskies (5-1)

Seattle; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Washington -5.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Seattle U Redhawks following Washington’s 68-64 overtime victory over the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Huskies are 3-1 in home games. Washington scores 69.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Redhawks are 2-0 in road games. Seattle U is the top team in the WAC shooting 41.8% from downtown. Brandton Chatfield paces the Redhawks shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 7.3 rebounds for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 12.2 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 40.3% for Washington.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 51.4% from beyond the arc with 6.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 28.3 points. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.6 points and 3.4 assists for Seattle U.

