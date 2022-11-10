ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Washington faces North Florida following Brooks’ 20-point showing

The Associated Press

November 10, 2022, 2:22 AM

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 69-52 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

Washington went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

North Florida went 4-15 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Ospreys averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

