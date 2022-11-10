Washington faces North Florida following Brooks’ 20-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0) Seattle; Friday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the North…

North Florida Ospreys (0-1) at Washington Huskies (1-0)

Seattle; Friday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington takes on the North Florida Ospreys after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 20 points in Washington’s 69-52 win over the Weber State Wildcats.

Washington went 12-6 at home a season ago while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies gave up 72.3 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

North Florida went 4-15 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Ospreys averaged 12.7 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

