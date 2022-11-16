Washington faces Cal Baptist after Menifield’s 26-point outing

Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) at Washington Huskies (3-0) Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Cal Baptist…

Cal Baptist Lancers (2-1) at Washington Huskies (3-0)

Seattle; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after Keyon Menifield scored 26 points in Washington’s 78-67 win over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

Washington went 17-15 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Huskies averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Cal Baptist finished 18-16 overall a season ago while going 3-9 on the road. The Lancers averaged 70.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 67.2 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

