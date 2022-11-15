ELECTIONS: Md. Election Results | DC Election Results | Virginia Election Results | Council races and bond questions | National News
Warrick leads Northern Kentucky against Cincinnati after 26-point performance

The Associated Press

November 15, 2022, 2:22 AM

Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0) at Northern Kentucky Norse (1-1)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky hosts the Cincinnati Bearcats after Marques Warrick scored 26 points in Northern Kentucky’s 89-49 win over the Cincinnati Clermont Cougars.

Northern Kentucky finished 20-12 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Norse averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 10.8 from the free throw line and 26.4 from deep.

Cincinnati went 7-11 in AAC games and 4-7 on the road a season ago. The Bearcats shot 40.4% from the field and 31.5% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

