Walker’s 26 lead UAB past Jacksonville 80-61

The Associated Press

November 30, 2022, 10:57 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Jordan Walker scored 26 points as UAB beat Jacksonville 80-61 on Wednesday night.

Walker shot 10 for 24, including 6 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Blazers (6-1). Eric Gaines added 15 points while shooting 6 for 16, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and they also had six assists and four steals. Ty Brewer was 4 of 6 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Dolphins (3-2) were led in scoring by Kevion Nolan, who finished with 20 points and two steals. Gyasi Powell added 12 points and four assists and Omar Payne finished with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

