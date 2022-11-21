Thanksgiving: Easy and economical: turkey stock | Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | How to avoid burns from holiday cooking | Coping with grief | TSA tips for holiday travel
Walker scores 15, UAB beats South Florida 80-65

The Associated Press

November 21, 2022, 9:27 PM

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Walker had 15 points in UAB’s 80-65 win against South Florida on Monday night in the Sunshine Slam.

Walker also contributed five assists for the Blazers (3-1). Javian Davis added 14 points and eight rebounds. Ledarrius Brewer was 4 for 8 from beyond the arc and finished with 14 points.

Tyler Harris led the Bulls (0-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. South Florida also got 14 points and five assists from Selton Miguel. Sam Hines Jr. recorded 12 points and six rebounds.

UAB advances to the Beach Bracket championship against Georgia on Tuesday. South Florida will play St. Joseph’s in a consolation game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

