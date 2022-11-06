ELECTIONS: Maryland voter guide | Virginia voter guide | DC voter guide | Analysis: It's down to the wire | Cheney endorses Virginia's Spanberger
Wake Forest hosts Fairfield for season opener

The Associated Press

November 6, 2022, 1:22 AM

Fairfield Stags at Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wake Forest -11.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: The Wake Forest Demon Deacons host the Fairfield Stags in the season opener.

Wake Forest went 18-2 at home a season ago while going 25-10 overall. The Demon Deacons averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second chance points and 16.0 bench points last season.

Fairfield finished 15-18 overall last season while going 8-8 on the road. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.4% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

