Wahab leads Georgetown against American after 23-point showing

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2) Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -14.5; over/under is 138.5…

American Eagles (2-2) at Georgetown Hoyas (3-2)

Washington; Wednesday, 11:30 a.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Georgetown -14.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts the American Eagles after Qudus Wahab scored 23 points in Georgetown’s 69-62 victory against the La Salle Explorers.

Georgetown finished 6-25 overall with a 6-11 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hoyas averaged 70.7 points per game last season, 28.3 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

American finished 4-16 on the road and 10-22 overall a season ago. The Eagles shot 45.0% from the field and 33.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.