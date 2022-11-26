Wagner visits NJIT after Coleman’s 33-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-2) at NJIT Highlanders (1-4) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the…

Wagner Seahawks (3-2) at NJIT Highlanders (1-4)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT takes on the Wagner Seahawks after Miles Coleman scored 33 points in NJIT’s 85-75 win against the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Highlanders are 0-1 on their home court. NJIT is ninth in the America East with 10.8 assists per game led by Raheim Sullivan averaging 2.8.

The Seahawks are 1-2 in road games. Wagner is third in the NEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Brown averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman averages 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 20.2 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Souleymane Diakite is shooting 70.0% and averaging 9.8 points for NJIT.

Zaire Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 13.2 points for Wagner.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.