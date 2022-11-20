HOLIDAYS: TSA tips for holiday travel | Busiest days to travel this season | DC locals share Thanksgiving stories | Low-waste, climate friendly meal ideas
Wagner Seahawks to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on the road

The Associated Press

November 20, 2022, 2:42 AM

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Wagner finished 21-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 8.4 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

