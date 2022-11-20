Wagner Seahawks to take on the Seton Hall Pirates on the road

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall…

Wagner Seahawks (3-1) at Seton Hall Pirates (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Seton Hall Pirates host the Wagner Seahawks.

Seton Hall finished 21-11 overall with a 13-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pirates averaged 71.9 points per game while shooting 42.0% from the field and 33.8% from 3-point distance last season.

Wagner finished 21-6 overall last season while going 9-5 on the road. The Seahawks averaged 8.4 steals, 2.8 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

