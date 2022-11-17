Wagner plays Fairfield following Esquerra Trelles’ 20-point game

Fairfield Stags (0-3) at Wagner Seahawks (2-1) Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the…

Fairfield Stags (0-3) at Wagner Seahawks (2-1)

Staten Island, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wagner hosts the Fairfield Stags after Javier Esquerra Trelles scored 20 points in Wagner’s 82-52 victory against the Neumann Knights.

Wagner finished 21-6 overall a season ago while going 12-1 at home. The Seahawks averaged 14.5 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Fairfield finished 8-8 on the road and 15-18 overall a season ago. The Stags averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 10.5 from the free throw line and 22.8 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

