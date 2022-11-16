Virginia Tech takes on Old Dominion after Pedulla’s 22-point performance

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts…

Old Dominion Monarchs (2-1) vs. Virginia Tech Hokies (3-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts the Old Dominion Monarchs after Sean Pedulla scored 22 points in Virginia Tech’s 94-77 win against the William & Mary Tribe.

Virginia Tech finished 23-13 overall last season while going 11-4 at home. The Hokies averaged 70.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.8 last season.

Old Dominion went 13-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Monarchs averaged 66.5 points per game last season, 31.1 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.0 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.